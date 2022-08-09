Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
76°
LIVE NOW
WMBD News at 5
Peoria
76°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
On The Record
State News
National News
Political News
Politics from The Hill
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election Headquarters
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Together We Rise
Mr. Food
Automotive News
Press Releases
Coronavirus
Newsletter
Top Stories
Pritzker announces transportation investment
Video
Mother who killed 11-month-old daughter sentenced
Safety Network holds second public meeting
Grand View Special Care Center resident turns 105
Weather
Weather Podcast
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Storm Training 101
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
National Sports
Extra Effort Award
Top Stories
Boot Camp: Young Washington Hopes to Grow on Field …
Video
Top Stories
Boot Camp: Metamora Shuffles Positions to Freshen …
Video
Top Stories
Boot Camp: Morton Rides Momentum into 2022 Season
Video
Miller Lite Wins Third Straight Sunday Morning League …
Video
Eureka’s Allison Pacocha Ready for International …
Video
Boot Camp: Peoria Lions ready to reload, look for …
Video
Community
CI Heroes
CI Road Trip
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Destination Illinois
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Nexstar Digital
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Loving Living Local
Flashback Friday
Support Local
Open For Business
Jobs
Work For WMBD TV
Sponsored Content: Get Local
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Newletter Signup
WMBD WYZZ Mobile Apps
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Politics from The Hill
Top Latino group jumps into contested NY House primary
Top Politics from The Hill Headlines
DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw resigns …
Democrats hold edge in key state legislature generic …
Biden’s new challenge is FBI’s Trump search
Cheney slams GOP attacks on FBI agents
These figures in Trump’s orbit pleaded the 5th
Tim Scott dodges questions about whether he wants …
More Politics from The Hill
Twitter announces civic integrity plans ahead of …
Mulvaney says he never saw ‘intentional destruction …
Andrew Cuomo sues New York state over legal bills
Schumer says he’s ‘not focusing’ on 2024 when asked …
Google gets FEC approval to let campaign emails bypass …
Trending Stories
Mother who killed 11-month-old daughter sentenced
Peoria man convicted for intent to distribute cocaine
12 arrests made in Peoria police directed patrol
WATCH LIVE
Area police warn of increased car burglaries