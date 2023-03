President Biden on Thursday said that he won’t veto legislation that Republicans have championed that would undo parts of a District of Columbia crime bill.

The president told Senate Democrats about his intention to not veto the bill when he went up to the Capitol on Thursday to meet with the caucus, several senators reported after the meeting.

The bill would eliminate most mandatory sentences, lower penalties for a number of violent offenses, including carjackings and robberies, and expand the requirement for jury trials in most misdemeanor cases.

In not vetoing the bill, Biden is not supporting the idea of home rule for the District of Columbia, at least in this circumstance. The legislation would have the affect of undoing a measure approved by the City Council representing residents of the District.

Mayor Muriel Bowser had opposed the crime measure, but also backed a Biden veto because of the implications for home rule.

But a veto would undoubtedly have been used by the GOP in campaign ads as Republicans push their rhetoric that Democrats are too soft on crime.

The legislation was unanimously approved by the D.C. City Council, which then overrode a veto by Bowser in an overwhelming 12-1 vote.

The GOP-led House passed a resolution of disapproval that would block the implementation of the law. It is likely to pass the Senate with bipartisan support in a vote as early as next week, despite the Democratic majority in the upper chamber and the Democratic Party’s usual support for D.C. home rule.