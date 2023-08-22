The first of the 18 co-defendants alongside former President Trump in the Georgia case over his efforts to subvert the state’s election results has surrendered at the Fulton County jail, records showed Tuesday morning.

Scott Hall, a bail bond business owner, was booked by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. He was given a prisoner identification number and is detained, the records show.

Hall faces seven criminal charges linked to his alleged role in the Coffee County election equipment breach, including conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to defraud the state and violation of Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

He was reportedly one of the individuals welcomed into the election office on the day of the breach by Cathy Latham, a retired teacher who served as the chairwoman of the Coffee County Republican Party.

Hall is the first of the 19 people charged in the case to turn himself in. He signed a $10,000 bond agreement Monday with the Fulton County district attorney’s office.

District Attorney Fani Willis (D) gave the defendants until Friday at noon to surrender themselves. Trump said Monday evening that he plans to turn himself in Thursday.

The Hill requested comment from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on the surrender.

Updated at 9:58 a.m. ET