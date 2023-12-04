Former Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) is on to his next job after the House voted to expel him last week: selling videos on Cameo.

The ousted New York Republican — who dubs himself a “Former congressional ‘Icon’” on the platform — is selling personal videos for $200 each. The price of a video was previously $150.

Customers can request holiday messages and birthday wishes from Santos, or they can ask him for gossip, a pep talk, a roast or advice.

Site visitors not interested in a video can opt to purchase a direct message to the ex-Congressman instead for $10.

In one of his first videos posted on the platform, Santos referenced his ouster: “They can boot me out of Congress but they can’t take away my good humor or my larger than life personality, nor my good faith and the absolute pride I have for everything I’ve done.”

Santos appears to be soliciting customers for his new venture: The link to his Cameo profile is included on his Twitter profile. A source familiar confirmed to The Hill the account belongs to Santos.

The launch of Santos’s Cameo career comes just days after the House voted in a bipartisan fashion to end the New York Republican’s tenure in Congress only 11 months after it began. The vote was historic, making Santos the sixth lawmaker ever to be expelled from the House.

Lawmakers forced a vote on his ouster shortly after the House Ethics Committee released a damning report on the embattled New York Republican, which found that he “violated federal criminal laws.”

It also determined that Santos used campaign funds for personal purposes, including trips to Atlantic City and Las Vegas, on Botox and other cosmetic procedures, at the luxury brand Hermés and for purchases from OnlyFans, a subscription platform that is largely used for adult content.

Cameo may not be Santos’s only public-facing gig post-Congress. The New York Republican told reporters the day before his expulsion that he would consider a future appearance on “Dancing with the Stars.”

“Today, I would not do ‘Dancing with the Stars,’” he said. “Maybe in the future if I find the chutzpah to go on television and embarrass myself with my four left feet, maybe.”

Santos also said he plans to write a book.

“I’ll definitely be writing a book,” he said, noting that he has “refused every single offer for a documentary — and there have been plenty.”

And there is a movie in the works about Santos’s scandal-plagued tenure in Congress.

Deadline reported over the weekend that HBO Films optioned the rights to the book “The Fabulist: The Lying, Hustling, Grifting, Stealing, and Very American Legend of George Santos,” written by author Mark Chiusano. Frank Rich, the executive producer of the Washington, D.C. satirical show “Veep,” is involved with the movie, Deadline noted.

This story was updated at 1:30 p.m.