Capitol Connection: Sunday, December 1st, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — House Representatives Stephanie Kifowit (D-Aurora) and David McSweeney (R-Barrington Hills) joined moderator Mark Maxwell on Capitol Connection to discuss the recent developments in the fall veto session, including pension consolidation, efforts to recruit veterans as court appointed special advocates for children in the care of the Department of Children and Family Services, and the need for tougher ethics laws to prevent corruption.

Reporters Bernie Schoenburg from the State Journal-Register and Rebecca Anzel from Capitol News Illinois also joined Capitol Connection moderator Mark Maxwell to discuss the top political news of the week.

Next up: State Senator Dave Syverson (R-Rockford) joins Capitol Connection on Sunday, December 8th, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.