Congressman Davis to field questions from public

NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — Congressman Rodney Davis, the Republican incumbent from the 13th Congressional District, is scheduled to appear at his third ‘Open Government Night’ this year at the Heartland Community College on Monday night.

Davis, a four term incumbent, has recently embraced a more engaging stance with the public ahead of his high stakes rematch against Democratic candidate Betsy Dirksen-Londrigan in 2020.

State Representative Dan Brady, a Republican from Bloomington, will share the stage with Davis in similar fashion to previous events in Champaign and Decatur.

The event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the forum is slated to begin at 6 p.m.

WMBD news anchor Eugene Daniel will moderate the forum, and will include a number of questions that are submitted from the public.

You are invited to submit your questions for Congressman Davis here: