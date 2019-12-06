Madigan campaign settles lawsuit

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — House Speaker Michael Madigan’s political campaign committees settled a sexual harassment lawsuit last week.

Madigan’s campaigns agreed to pay $275,000 to former campaign worker Alaina Hampton. Most of that money will go to her lawyers.

Hampton came forward with text messages that showed Kevin Quinn, one of Madigan’s top operatives, repeatedly harassing her. She said she suffered retaliation after she came forward.

Madigan fired Quinn from his campaign jobs, but lobbyists close to Madigan later made secret payments to Quinn on the side. That is now the subject of an FBI investigation. Democratic State Senator Iris Martinez says Madigan needs to explain the secret payments or step down as head of the party.