WMBD TV, FOX 43, and CIProud.com are committed to helping the communities we serve. Because of that, we have created the Central Illinois Community Investment. We invite non-profits to apply for a portion of the Community Investment in the form of “media grants” that we will award on a regular basis. These grants are in the form of air time, web, awareness, promotion, fund-raising, events, or station partnerships.



Please fill out the application below to be considered for a media grant. We have a team that will evaluate proposals on a regular basis. Media grants may be as small as a mention on our Facebook page or promotion of an event, or as large as a multi-platform annual television & digital campaign.



We appreciate all the groups that work hard and do so much for our hometown communities. We hope to be able to help make their job a little easier. A Message from VP/General Manager, Kevin Harlan



At the beginning of 2016, we announced a bold initiative called the $1 Million Dollar Community Investment. In 2016 through 2020, we awarded over Two Million Dollars in Media Grants. I’m convinced that the only way we are all going to be successful long-term is if we have a healthy, vibrant community and economy in the Central Illinois. I still believe that and for that reason we have reset the ticker and started the Central Illinois Community Investment over again for the next two years starting in January of 2021!



This program is designed to help bolster the community, bring awareness to groups that are already doing great things, and expand our community service in addition to the things we have done in the past.



One of the things we do really well is to connect people in need with people with solutions. There are still many of our neighbors in need in Central Illinois and they don’t always know where to turn for help. Yet, there are already so many existing non-profits and agencies that really can provide the help people need. This program helps to get that word out.



If you feel you fit the parameters to receive a media grant, fill out the application. We promise to report back on a regular basis as to who has received the grants and how we are living up to our promise.