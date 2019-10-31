Active Life: Hydration and protein

PEORIA, Ill. — There’s a lot of information out there on how to stay healthy as you enter your golden years.

Staying healthy is a top priority as you age, whether you want to live longer to spend more time with your family, or you just want to feel good.

APlaceForMom.com says if there are only two things to focus on, they should be hydration and protein; Start by increasing your hydration. You can do this by drinking one glass of water with each meal on top of a glass between each meal.

Keep a fluid with you at all times, whether it’s on your desk when you work or in your car when you’re on the road. You should try to drink at least two liters of liquid per day.

Remember all liquids count toward that goal, not just water.

Next, consume more protein. There are more ways to get protein than just eating meat. Try protein smoothies, yogurt, or nutrition supplements.

Women should try to get 45 grams a day, while 60 grams is recommended for men. Reaching that goal can help you boost your immune system and prevent falls.

