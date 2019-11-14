Active Life: Medication management

PEORIA, Ill. — Getting older usually means taking more medications, which can make it easy to have a mix-up.

At least 87% of seniors take one medication, and many take more than that. So dailycaring.com is sharing ways you can make sure you’re safely managing your medications.

First, get all your medications, vitamins, and supplements in one place. Make sure you’re storing everything in a cool, dry place. That means the bathroom isn’t a good place to store medications.

Keep a list and specific instructions for all your medications, so in case of an emergency, someone will be able to help you stay on track.

Pre-sort your medications for the week. Get a pill organizer with enough spots for each dose of each medicine.

And finally, plan ahead for your refills. Know in advance when you’ll need to order more of each medication. Some pharmacies and mail-order pharmacies have an auto-refill option, where they will remind you when it’s time to refill.

You can also mark refill dates on your calendar so you never run out.