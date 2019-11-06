Active Life: Protecting yourself from fire risk

PEORIA, Ill. (AARP) — Studies show house fires peak in winter months. While it’s important for your family to have an escape plan in case of emergency, fire prevention is lifesaving.

Some of the downsides of getting older can also put you more at risk when it comes to fires. AARP has some tips to keep you safe.

First, maintain your smoke detectors. You should have one in every bedroom, outside each sleeping area and on every level of your home. Replace the batteries twice a year, and dust or vacuum them while you’re at it.

Practice cooking safety. Stay in the kitchen while cooking on the stove or broiling.

Heat your home safely. Keep any flammable materials at least 3 feet from space heaters, fireplaces and furnaces. Don’t forget to turn off and unplug heaters when you leave home or go to bed.

Plan your escape route and practice it at least twice a year. Finally, be prepared in case there is a fire. Stay calm, get out fast and stay outside your home.