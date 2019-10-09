Fries, poppers, tots, burgers, wraps, BBQ, and all sorts of mouthwatering delights are on the menu. So, good luck trying to figure out what to order!
219 N Capitol St
Pekin, IL 61554
Call (309) 620-9399
American Icon Bar & Grill is a family-friendly bar
American Icon Bar & Grill is your place for live entertainment and other events
Great food, drinks and atmosphere
We’ve got Specials!
Tuesday Specials – $1.50 Tacos and $2.25 Chicken Tacos
Wednesday Specials – Fried Chicken Dinners, 2pc $7.50 and 4pc $9.00
Thursday Specials – 50cent Wings
Friday Specials – Steak Dinner
EVERYDAY – 15% off discount for Firefighters/Police/Military and 10% off Union Members
|Mon
|Closed
|Tue
|11:00 am – 10:00 pm
|Wed
|11:00 am – 10:00 pm
|Thu
|11:00 am – 10:00 pm
|Fri
|11:00 am – 1:00 am
|Sat
|11:00 am – 1:00 am
|Sun
|11:00 am – 8:00 pm