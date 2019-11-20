Brother of Peoria fugitive indicted on attempted murder charges

PEORIA, Ill.– The brother of wanted Tyshan Gayton was indicted for attempted murder in connection with a Nov. 1 shooting.

Denzell L. Gayton, 26, was arrested Nov. 8 for a shooting incident that occurred in the 2400 block of West Malone Street. A Peoria County grand jury indicted Gayton with three counts of attempted murder, one count of aggravated and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Gayton is scheduled to be arraigned in Circuit Judge Kevin Lyons’ courtroom on Thursday. If convicted of all counts, he faces up to 55 years in prison.

He remains in the Peoria County Jail on $500,00 bond.

According to the PJ Star, the brothers were both involved in the West Malone Shooting that left a man fighting for his life. That shooting trigged a parole violation and led U.S. Marshalls to look for the brothers on Nov. 7.

When officers went looking for Tyshan, gunfire were exchanged and Tyshan fled the scene. As of Tuesday, Tyshan is still on the run.

This story will be updated.