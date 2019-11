BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Community members in Bloomington will no longer be able to use the post office on Towanda.

The Eagle Station announced it will be closing its doors Friday to relocate back to the facility on Empire street. Leaders say the change will help staff better assist customers.

The Empire facility has five window stations, 24-hour lobby access and more parking spaces available.

You will be able to start using it on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.