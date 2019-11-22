Former Pekin High School basketball players come together for alumni game

PEKIN Ill.- In conjunction with the Red/White Night, Dawson Hawkins Gym will play host to the PCHS Alumni Basketball Game. The goal of the game is to bridge the past to the present, start the year off the right way, all the while raising money for the PCHS Alumni Scholarship and other worthy causes. Donations will be accepted at the door for scholarships for Pekin students (not necessarily athletes) funded by alumni. A portion of the donations will also go to the KB Strong Foundation, created in honor of former Washington boys basketball coach Kevin Brown, who died June 11 from brain cancer.

In order to play in the game, you must be a PCHS graduate from the year 2015 or before and also earned a Varsity letter as a senior for Pekin.

Even if you don’t want to play, or don’t qualify, you can show up to pack the gym with people to support the current Dragons!

The game is tomorrow night at the Pekin Hawkins Gym. The fun kicks off at 5 p.m.!

You can contact the event organizer, Cole Stoner, at cstoner@pekinhigh.net for more information, or if you interested in playing!