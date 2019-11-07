HCC is now offering full ride scholarships to home schooled students

NORMAL, Ill. — Some home schooled students in Central Illinois are now able to receive a full tuition scholarship to heartland community college.

One student in each District 540 high school is given the trustee scholarship for their academic accomplishments. Now leaders are extending that eligibility to include any home schooled student in the district as well.

Up until now, home schooled students were not able to apply because it was hard to measure their academic success. After three years of lobbying from home school representatives, the college announced it will begin granting the home school trustee scholarship.

Leaders say this is one way of giving everyone a chance to gain a degree.

“We want to make sure that there is never a group that we are excluding,” Chris Downing, Executive Director of the Heartland Community College Foundation. “We always want to make sure that we are as inclusive as we can be.”

The first home schoolers eligible for the scholarship will be awarded in Fall of 2020.

Eligible home schooled students must submit a completed Trustee Scholarship Application by March 1, 2020 prior to the Fall semester of full-time enrollment in Heartland. Applications are available online at www.heartland.edu/foundation/scholarships/apply.