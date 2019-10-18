Illinois State University president responds to black students’ concerns

PEORIA, Ill. — Black students at Illinois State University addressed their concerns face-to-face with administrators Friday morning. This comes after the protesting of inequality on-campus.

Students said they feel unincluded and under-valued at school. After the ISU Black Homecoming Committee incurred an issue scheduling an event last week for homecoming weekend, several took to social media calling ISU “Anti-black.”

ISU president, Dr. Larry Dietz, said the meeting was productive. He listened to students vent about the continuous issues they face on campus then assured them that administrators will be working to make sure all groups feel valued.

We’ve got a ways to go, but I think we can do a lot in a short period time in terms of identifying specific issues and we’ve got a good start on that on Wednesday and developing some strategies around adressing those issues. …We want the students to be in concert with the activities we’re planning to try to address those and we’re all committed to doing that. Dr. Larry Dietz, Illinois State University president

We reached out to the Black Homecoming Committee, but they declined to comment at this time.