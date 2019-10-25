In The Kitchen | Jala-Weeño Popper Cups

Breaking News
Jala-Weeño Popper Cups

All you need:

  • 48 wonton wraps
  • 2 cups Greek yogurt
  • 8 oz Greek Cream cheese
  • ½ cup low fat Mexican cheese
  • 1 cup imitation crab
  • 1 cup chopped red pepper
  • ½ cup chopped jalapeño pepper, seeds removed (or more if desired)
  • 1 tsp garlic powder

All you do:

  1. Place wonton cups into muffin tins and bake at 350 degrees F for 5 minutes.
  2. While wonton cups are baking, mix together rest of ingredients in large bowl or mixer.
  3. Remove cups from oven and allow to cool slightly.
  4. Place 1 heaping teaspoon mix into each up and top with a sprinkle of Mexican cheese.
  5. Bake in oven for 8 minutes or until cheese is melty on top!

