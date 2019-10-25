In The Kitchen | Jala-Weeño Popper Cups

Jala-Weeño Popper Cups
All you need:
- 48 wonton wraps
- 2 cups Greek yogurt
- 8 oz Greek Cream cheese
- ½ cup low fat Mexican cheese
- 1 cup imitation crab
- 1 cup chopped red pepper
- ½ cup chopped jalapeño pepper, seeds removed (or more if desired)
- 1 tsp garlic powder
All you do:
- Place wonton cups into muffin tins and bake at 350 degrees F for 5 minutes.
- While wonton cups are baking, mix together rest of ingredients in large bowl or mixer.
- Remove cups from oven and allow to cool slightly.
- Place 1 heaping teaspoon mix into each up and top with a sprinkle of Mexican cheese.
- Bake in oven for 8 minutes or until cheese is melty on top!