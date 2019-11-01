In The Kitchen | Maple Orange Salmon

Breaking News
Maple Orange Salmon

Pair sweet and citrus on your fish for a mouthwatering flavor. Bonus! You can have this dish on the table in 20 minutes or less!

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup light orange juice
  • ¼ cup sugar-free maple syrup
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 4 – 4 ounce salmon fillets
  • Optional salt and pepper to taste

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
  2. In a medium sized bowl, whisk together orange juice, syrup, and Dijon mustard. Set aside.
  3. Cover a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Spray foil with non-stick cooking spray.
  4. Place salmon on prepared baking sheet. Season with salt and pepper if desired.
  5. Brush sauce mixture over each salmon fillet.
  6. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until salmon is flakey.

Serves 4

Nutrition Information

Per 1 salmon fillet

  • Calories: 145
  • Total Fat: 4 g
  • Saturated Fat: 1 g
  • Sodium: 136 mg
  • Total Carbohydrate: 4 g
  • Dietary Fiber: 0 g
  • Sugars: 1 g
  • Protein: 24 g

