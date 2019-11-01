In The Kitchen | Maple Orange Salmon

Maple Orange Salmon
Pair sweet and citrus on your fish for a mouthwatering flavor. Bonus! You can have this dish on the table in 20 minutes or less!
Ingredients
- ¼ cup light orange juice
- ¼ cup sugar-free maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 4 – 4 ounce salmon fillets
- Optional salt and pepper to taste
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
- In a medium sized bowl, whisk together orange juice, syrup, and Dijon mustard. Set aside.
- Cover a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Spray foil with non-stick cooking spray.
- Place salmon on prepared baking sheet. Season with salt and pepper if desired.
- Brush sauce mixture over each salmon fillet.
- Bake for 12-15 minutes or until salmon is flakey.
Serves 4
Nutrition Information
Per 1 salmon fillet
- Calories: 145
- Total Fat: 4 g
- Saturated Fat: 1 g
- Sodium: 136 mg
- Total Carbohydrate: 4 g
- Dietary Fiber: 0 g
- Sugars: 1 g
- Protein: 24 g