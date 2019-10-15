ISU leaders have agreed to meet privately with minority students to address the race issues on campus

NORMAL, Ill. — Black student representatives at Illinois State University will have another chance to meet with the University President, to talk race issues on campus.

Last week, minority students gathered in the University’s Quad to protest what they call inequalities at the school.

This issue dates back to when the Black Homecoming Committee had problems scheduling a concert in Redbird Arena.

The incident spilled onto social media too, with several students sharing personal stories of the inequalities they have experienced and seen on campus. They used the hashtag “#ANTIBLACKISU”.

University President Larry Dietz says he hopes the meeting opens a dialogue, and helps resolve the issues minorities are facing on campus.

It’s scheduled for this Wednesday, however the meeting is not open to the public.