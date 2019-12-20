Last minute Christmas gift ideas from OSF Dietitian Kaela Ketcham

CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- Hey everybody, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher here, with your new edition of Zach's Weather Whys.

This week I'm talking about wind chill. Why does it feel so cold on your skin whenever the wind is howling and it's already cold outside? I have a trusty tool here, my anemometer. It measures how fast the wind is blowing, and you can use the wind speed and the temperature to determine wind chill.