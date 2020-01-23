1  of  2
MORE AT FOUR: Rep. Cheri Bustos talks USMCA, impeachment and re-election bid

PEORIA, Ill. – Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Illinois) explains her vote to impeach President Donald Trump and if the trial will impact the campaigns of her and other Democratic hopefuls in Trump-supported districts in the 2020 election.

Bustos also discusses the significance of the trade deal between the U.S., Mexico and Canada, after the Senate officially sent the agreement to the President’s desk.

The Illinois Democrat is seeking her fifth term in the House of Representatives, and she shares what she considers her accomplishments in 2019 and her hopes for Congress moving forward.

