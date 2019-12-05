Normal residents are expected to brainstorm on how to make the town better at Thursday’s Citizens’ Summit

NORMAL, Ill. — Community members in Normal looking to give their thoughts on town council decisions have the chance at tomorrow’s first-ever citizen’s summit.

The event held at the Community Activity Center will allow people to brainstorm and collaborate on ways to make a better Normal.

Leaders say a moderator came up with the idea and he says it’s been successful in other communities. The event will have Mayor Koos, and council members ask citizens who have suggestions to come, break into groups and workshop their ideas.

But it is not just limited to those invited, everyone in the community is also invited to attend and participate in these groups.

“The only time to really have your voice heard, and it matter, is before the decision has been made,” said Councilmember, Stan Nord. “If you wait for the decision to be made, and then complain, it is too late.”

Council members will be present but are not expected to speak.

It will be held tomorrow from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm.