Peoria Area Mobile Food Bank

Laborer’s Union Local 165 is sponsoring a mobile food pantry in partnership with the Peoria Area Food Bank. The mobile pantry will be held on November 2, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the East Bluff Community Center parking lot located at 512 E. Kansas St., Peoria.

Peoria Area Food Bank provides 85 very active pantries, soup kitchens, and homeless shelters with large quantities of food from name brand manufactures and USDA commodities on a daily basis. They also operate 2 mobile food pantries in Mason County and assist nine pantries that provide backpacks to hundreds of children on the weekend. The backpacks are dispersed to qualifying children on Friday afternoon by various schools. For more information about Peoria Area Food Bank, visit: http://www.peoriafoodbank.org/.