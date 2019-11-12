Peoria Public Works crews getting an early start to plowing season

PEORIA, Ill. — The snow and ice meant Peoria Public Works (PPW) employees were called into action to clear the roads Monday.

PPW superintendent Sie Maroon said about 21 trucks tackled clean-up around the city. The snow fighters took care of the main roads, and some of them took more than one pass.

Maroon said the timing of the storm was on their side today.

“It allows for us to stay caught up, so to speak, you know, on a storm like this where we are not getting bombarded where we fall behind and some roads are in worse shape than others,” Maroon said. “Right now, I think we’ve got a consistency throughout the streets that they are in pretty good shape.”

He also said snow fighters will plow residential roads if two inches of snow accumulates.

“We’re gonna continue to monitor even after this storm has cleared our area,” Maroon added. “We’re gonna watch for refreeze, going into the afternoon commute tonight for rush hour, and we’ll continue again, watching through the overnight hours.”