Rave About This Ravioli!

Biaggi’s Chef Troy Tomlinson prepares the January special- Ravioli alla Como. Order it to go next month at Biaggis.com or Dine-In in Peoria and Bloomington. Can’t wait? Try it at home with this recipe:





Biaggi’s Ravioli alla Como

1 pkg fresh or frozen cheese ravioli (22 – 26 oz. package)

3 cups heavy cream

¼ lb Black Forest ham, diced

½ cup Parmesan cheese, finely grated

1 tsp truffle oil

Pinch Italian parsley, chopped

Dash Salt/Pepper

Prepare ravioli according the package instructions, drain 90% of the water and keep to the side.

Place heavy cream, ham, parsley and salt/pepper in a large sauté pan – bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-high for 1-2 minutes, stirring continuously to allow the sauce to thicken. Add the Parmesan cheese, stir and increase heat to high. Add ravioli and allow to simmer for up 30-45 seconds. Turn off the flame; gently place ravioli and sauce in a large serving bowl. Garnish with truffle oil and serve immediately.

Recipe Yield: 2-3 Servings





