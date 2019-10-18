The Southside of Peoria could soon get a farmer’s market

PEORIA, Ill — Leaders with the Southside Community United for Change in Peoria are stepping up to the plate to bring more food options to your dinner table.

The group is launching a farmer’s market at the old Save-a-Lot building on Western Avenue. Representatives say, there’s a big need for better and healthier food options.

“Aldi’s closed, Save a Lot closed, Kroger’s closed, so right now the south end of town is really a food desert. Food insecurity is something that’s going around, urban and rural,” said Dwayne Harris, coordinator of the Southside Farmer’s Market.

Dwayne Harris is coordinating the Southside Farmer’s Market and says aside from fresh fruits and vegetables the project could provide jobs.

“If you get a food hub that is busy, you know, you need people always to unload and unload the docks there, maintain the coolers and, you know, maintenance,” said Harris.

Southside Community United for Change President, Martha Ross, says the goal is to provide multiple ways to buy food.

“Hopefully, we’ll have it by the ninth, is to have people with the food stamps to be able to buy fresh vegetables. Because they need fresh vegetables in their household,” said Ross.

Ross and Harris both agree, this is one step in the right direction and hopefully a sign of more to come.

“We hope that it grows bigger and bigger, into, what we’ve been talking about at S.C.U.C is a co-op store, you know, that we would own it, work there and the neighborhood would own it,” said Ross.

The funding for this farmer’s market is possible through a healthy communities grant.

The grand opening is set for sometime for spring 2020 or early summer.