Sat, February 15, 2020

1:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Michel Student Center

915 North Elmwood Avenue

Peoria, IL 61606

The Theta Epsilon Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is preparing for our annual Black Business Expo on February 15th, 2020 and would like YOU to participate!

If you have any questions, please reach out to Samantha Phillips, the Chapter President, at slphillips@mail.bradley.edu or you may call her at (773) 456-8620.