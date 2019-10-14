Twin Cities residents can expect major road improvements starting Monday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — People in the Twin Cities can expect major road improvements starting Monday.

Through the Bloomington Pavement Preservation Program, 70 streets and alleys will be worked on for over a week.

Bloomington Public Works Director Jim Karch says the work is a cost effective way to stretch out the life of the existing pavements. He says, it makes sense to get the most life you can from the streets before replacing them.

Temporary “no parking” signs will be placed in the blocks on each of the streets, and restrictions will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Driveway access on each street will be restricted for up to 30 minutes unless there is an emergency.