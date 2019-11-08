UPDATE: Victim ID’d in the Normal pedestrian/vehicle crash Wednesday night

NORMAL, Ill. — Investigators believe a second vehicle may have been involved in the deadly pedestrian crash on Veterans Parkway in Normal Wednesday night.

Police say the victim, 25-year-old Vincent Shorten, was crossing veterans when he was hit by a minivan. They now believe he was still lying in the roadway when another vehicle hit his body.

That crash marks the second pedestrian hit and killed, on the same span of road, within weeks of each other.

Police have not named the driver, and they say they are searching for more information and witnesses. They are urging people walking and behind the wheel to be extra careful, but still two deaths within two months has people worried.

“It’s very alarming because im constantly using crosswalks every day to get to class and go to school,” said Haley Lauras of Normal.

According to Normal Police Veterans Parkway is one of the, if not the busiest street in the Twin Cities.

“As far as normal goes, some of our most dangerous intersections, based upon the number of accidents that we see, are on Veterans Parkway,” said Normal Offcier Brad Park, Community Services Unit. “Which include Veterans Parkway and Fort Jesse Road (scene of Wednesday’s incident) and Veterans Parkway and Shepherds Road (scene of prior incident).”

Pedestrians are being told to be more careful, but because there aren’t cross walks at each intersection. People in the community say things need to change.

“There’s something that has to be done to make a place for them,” said Lynn Abner of Bloomington. “There are so many people in our town’s now, and a lot of them are walkers or cyclists and they need a space.”

This investigation is still ongoing. Aside from telling everyone to be more cautious, officers are asking for your help.

“If there are any other additional witnesses that may have seen the accident take place, reach out to the normal police department at 309-454-9535,” said Officer Park.

Veterans parkway is a state road, so it is up to IDOT to put in additional crosswalks. WMBD reached out to them about doing so, but they did not get back to us.