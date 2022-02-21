PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local students got the chance to learn about sharks today.

The Jump Simulation STEAM Program, a partnership between OSF Healthcare and the University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria, held a shark dissection lab at the Peoria Friendship House.

Students ranging from elementary students to as old as teenagers were able to learn about the anatomy of sharks.

And dissect dead, baby dogfish sharks and examine inside the animal.

One of today’s coordinators said this lab not only teaches anatomy and biology, but hopefully gives the students an interest in science.

“It’s just adrenaline watching them get excited about it. and some of these kids may have walked in not knowing they liked science at all and once they start digging through, they just get really involved with it. they want to explore the next thing.” said Jump Simulation Center Anatomical Coordinator Shannon Egli.

Egli said they usually get about 25 students, but he believes there was about double the amount for today’s event.