PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Whether it’s the roads you travel on, the bridges you cross, the tunnels you whisk through, the subway systems you ride, or the buildings and complexes where you work, receive medical care, view sporting events, or the dams, pipelines, oil refineries, and rigs, and petro-chemical plants you rely on for water and energy needs, or programs to rid your schools and communities of asbestos and hazardous materials and waste, it’s a good bet they were built and are operated and serviced by members of the International Union of Operating Engineers.

APPRENTICESHIP APPLICANT MUST: Be 18 years of age or older. Show their valid Illinois driver’s license showing residence within our 16-county jurisdiction. Pay a $30 cash application fee. Complete a data form in person.

PEORIA / BARTONVILLE

Monday – Friday (closed Labor Day)

September 6 – 23, 2022 (7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.)

Local 649 Training Site

7121 W. Schoolhouse Road – Bartonville, IL 61607

Macomb, Kewanee, & Bloomington locations are subject to change.

MACOMB

Tuesday & Wednesday

September 6 & 7, 2022 (7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.)

First Bankers Trust Building

440 N. Lafayette Street – Macomb, IL 61455

KEWANEE

Monday – Wednesday

September 12 – 14, 2022 (7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.)

Black Hawk College Community Education Center

404 E. 3rd St – Kewanee, IL 61443

BLOOMINGTON/NORMAL

Monday – Wednesday

September 19 – 21, 2022 (7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.)

Stark Companies

This is not for employment with Stark Companies

1805 W. Washington Street – Bloomington, IL 61701

Applicant must live within the 16-county jurisdiction of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 649: Peoria, Fulton, Mason, Tazewell, McLean, Marshall, West ½ of Putnam, East ½ of Henry McDonough, Hancock, Warren, Knox, Woodford, West ½ of Bureau, Stark, Henderson.

For more information or additional questions, please contact our Training Department. 7121 W. Schoolhouse Rd. Bartonville, IL 61607 Phone: 309-697-1357