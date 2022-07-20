The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Whether it’s the roads you travel on, the bridges you cross, the tunnels you whisk through, the subway systems you ride, or the buildings and complexes where you work, receive medical care, view sporting events, or the dams, pipelines, oil refineries, and rigs, and petro-chemical plants you rely on for water and energy needs, or programs to rid your schools and communities of asbestos and hazardous materials and waste, it’s a good bet they were built and are operated and serviced by members of the International Union of Operating Engineers.
APPRENTICESHIP APPLICANT MUST: Be 18 years of age or older. Show their valid Illinois driver’s license showing residence within our 16-county jurisdiction. Pay a $30 cash application fee. Complete a data form in person.
PEORIA / BARTONVILLE
Monday – Friday (closed Labor Day)
September 6 – 23, 2022 (7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.)
Local 649 Training Site
7121 W. Schoolhouse Road – Bartonville, IL 61607
Macomb, Kewanee, & Bloomington locations are subject to change.
MACOMB
Tuesday & Wednesday
September 6 & 7, 2022 (7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.)
First Bankers Trust Building
440 N. Lafayette Street – Macomb, IL 61455
KEWANEE
Monday – Wednesday
September 12 – 14, 2022 (7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.)
Black Hawk College Community Education Center
404 E. 3rd St – Kewanee, IL 61443
BLOOMINGTON/NORMAL
Monday – Wednesday
September 19 – 21, 2022 (7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.)
Stark Companies
This is not for employment with Stark Companies
1805 W. Washington Street – Bloomington, IL 61701
Applicant must live within the 16-county jurisdiction of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 649: Peoria, Fulton, Mason, Tazewell, McLean, Marshall, West ½ of Putnam, East ½ of Henry McDonough, Hancock, Warren, Knox, Woodford, West ½ of Bureau, Stark, Henderson.
For more information or additional questions, please contact our Training Department. 7121 W. Schoolhouse Rd. Bartonville, IL 61607 Phone: 309-697-1357