PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s a tough life for abused or neglected children in the foster care system. They are often removed from homes with very few belongings.

Grifols is partnering with CASA of the 10th Judicial District to help ease that burden and help provide comfort with Bags of Hope.

They are making sturdy duffel bags filled with everyday essentials like a toothbrush and toothpaste available to local kids.

Donations are needed to fill these bags and you can help.

During the month of August, drop off items at area Talecris Plasma locations.

Help CASA and Bags of Hope this August and please consider becoming a volunteer CASA of the Tenth Judicial Circuit.

Items Needed

Travel size toothpaste

Toothbrush

Deodorant

Travel pillows

Lap blankets

Journals or coloring books

Colored markers, pens, pencils, or crayons

Drop Off Locations

Talecris Plasma Resources

1902 N. Sheridan Rd.

Peoria, IL 61604

Talecris Plasma Resources

511 W. Washington

Bloomington, IL 61701

Talecris Plasma Resources

241 S. Mattis Ave.

Champaign, IL 61821