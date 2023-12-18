The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The East Peoria Festival of Lights Winter Wonderland is a holiday tradition for many families.

Listen to East Peoria’s Director of Tourism and Special Events Kory Brown discuss some of the best tips and tricks to enjoy the wonderland this year.

The Wonderland is open through Jan. 1. and is open on:

Sunday through Thursday from 5-9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday from 5-11 p.m.

From Dec. 24 through Jan. 1 from 5-9 p.m.

More information is available on East Peoria’s website.