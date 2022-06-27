The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Rising housing market interest rates, have buyers and sellers a little uneasy.

Local realtor Rebecca Gaetz said,” the facts are if you look at a historical standpoint of the last 30 years, we are still way below what the average is, which is about 7.75%. We’re still below 6%.”

Gaetz said real estate is a low-risk money strategy.

“You buy at 6% and you’re locked in there,” said Gaetz. “At the end of the year, you get to write off 100% of that interest on your taxes. 100%. Plus, you have a house. If you rent, you’re paying [a] 100% interest rate. Think about it. You’re getting nothing for it.”

She said if the current interest rates would go down, homeowners can always choose to refinance.

