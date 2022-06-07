The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Five Points Fridays are back! Celebrate the start of summertime fun on Friday, June 10 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

“Last year we did it and we said, ‘bring it back,'” said Travis Olson. “It’s a lot more fun. This year, we have a lot more things happening. We have two bands each night as well as outdoor games and food trucks and food trucks.”

Matt Eckberg Band plays from 5:00 – 7:00 pm

Black Velvet plays from 7:00 – 9:00 pm

Yard games, full-sized foot darts, a full-service bar, and food trucks are available throughout the night.

TAPS (Tazewell Animal Protective Society) No-Kill Animal Shelter will also be attending. Donation collections will help their facilities, so feel free to bring dog/cat food, toys, bones, bleach, toilet paper, garbage bags, and more to donate.

Here’s a full list of their needs: https://www.tapsshelter.org/wishlist

Food trucks will be Butcher Block Burger Shop and Gramma Nana’s Kitchen.