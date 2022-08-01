The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Feldco has been a leader in replacement windows, siding, doors, and roofing since 1976.

The goal is total customer satisfaction from project quote to final installation. Feldco calls it, “customer delight”.

Feldco has 11 locations and a large service area spanning Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Indiana including:

Cedar Rapids, IA

Davenport, IA

Des Plaines, IL

Homewood, IL

Madison, WI

Menasha, WI

Milwaukee, WI

Peoria, IL

Rockford, IL

Springfield, IL

Wausau, WI

Feldco has excellent financing options available no matter your credit score.

The company is running a big sale on windows right now, buy one window… get one FREE.

Feldco is also running a promotion of three years of no interest on roofing products as well as siding.