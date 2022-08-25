The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Below is the transcript for Thursday’s Loving Living Local segment.

GRETCHEN: Welcome back to Loving Living Local. I’m Gretchen Wirtz and today we are talking about your basement and joining me today Jacob Force with Force Basement is here. Thank you so much for joining us again

JACOB: Thanks for having me again.

GRETCHEN: So we talked a little bit about your business and, you know, it came out of the fourth masonry. Right. And then we’ve got you guys had specifically now we’re just dealing with basements because you saw a lot of basement issues out there.

JACOB: Correct. Yeah, a lot of negligent repairs going on.

GRETCHEN: Okay. So you got this business to focus specifically on that and just remind everybody again what exactly you do in people’s basements, what you see and what you try to do.

JACOB: So I guess our mission for forced basements is, is diagnosing a problem correctly and fixing it right the first time. And what we’re seeing now is a lot of foundations that are being neglected, just not even being taken care of, you know.

GRETCHEN: What does that mean? Like, what should people be doing to take it? Is there things people can do or.

JACOB: Well, I was getting ready to say preventative maintenance.

GRETCHEN: Okay. That’s the thing. Yeah, yeah.

JACOB: So a lot of people aren’t doing preventative maintenance like they need to gutters need to be extended, you know, eight feet out from the foundation, making sure eight feet, making sure that the grade next to the home is sloped away properly. Okay. Well, you know, water is the is the enemy. The enemy, yes. When it rains, the dirt actually swells. Think of it as like a sponge. So when you put water in a sponge, that sponge gets heavy, right? The earth gets heavy when it rains and it pushes on the foundation. Back in the 50, 6070s and even eighties, when we were seeing eight inch cinder blocks or eight inch cm use being used for foundations, the Masons back then didn’t know it was appropriate to reinforce them. And then late eighties they started putting reinforcement bars more into the foundations about what they didn’t do then was they didn’t do all the reinforcement bars into the footing, which means you drill a hole in your footing, and then you stuff that reinforcement bar into that hole. And then they’re supposed to overlap in the middle and you should dial it into the sill plate of your home. And the sill plate is the piece of wood that sits on top of the foundation. And then you grout that core containing the reinforcement bars solid. And what they did is they would either not reinforce them at all or they would put reinforcement bar in there, but the reinforcement borrowed just be sat in there in the grout and not connected to that connected. So if you have a wall that’s bowing, you know it’s not reinforced, right? If you have a wall that’s tipping or leaning from the top, that’s a way to know that it has rebar in it.

GRETCHEN: Oh, okay. Good to know. All right. So, yeah, so there’s little things. Yes. That people can do. Like you said, the maintenance around the house, that very important, the grading having a little higher write up and how much should it slope down? Like if you do have like, you know, washes and stuff around your house.

JACOB: An inch every four feet at minimum. Okay, that’s minimum.

GRETCHEN: Minimum. Okay.

JACOB: An inch per foot. Really recommended. But that’s sometimes not possible.

GRETCHEN: Okay. So yeah, so that’s yeah, things that you can do. And then if you are starting to see some issues and having problems, what you guys do is a little different to you’re not just out there selling them something, you’re out there solving a problem.

JACOB: Right.

GRETCHEN: And I love how you say that. And why is that so important to you and so different than being a salesperson?

JACOB: It’s important to me because a lot of basement companies have these salesmen that go out and they’re just going to try and look to sell somebody. Whatever product that they have to offer were with us since I owned forced masonry as well. You know, if I can’t salvage your wall, I’m going to rebuild it. But my main objective, my main goal is to salvage the wall if I can. And actually there’s more profit margin in salvaging the wall than there is rebuilding the wall, because if you’re going to rebuild the wall, you got five, six or seven people there for two weeks, you know, whereas and you salvage it, you don’t have very many people there. You’re in and out. It’s it’s less intrusive and easier.

GRETCHEN: Better for the homeowner, too, I think less intrusive for them. So, yeah, there’s a lot of different things to do, a lot of different if you are confused or anything like that or have questions or having issues with your basement, you got to get in touch with Jacob out there at forest basements force basements dot com. You can find out more about them, get in touch with them and they’re busy, but they are here to take your call and they will help you solve your problems.