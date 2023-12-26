The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Now that we are past Christmas, it is everyone’s last chance to enjoy what the Festival of Lights has to offer this year.

According to East Peoria’s Director of Tourism and Special Events, Kory Brown, while we are past Christmas, Winter Wonderland is still open and open every night from 5 to 9 p.m. through Jan. 1.

“The lines will be short, so if you haven’t been and are upset you missed it before Christmas… Now you can still come on out and see everything for the same price, and have a much shorter wait, and still have, hopefully, a great time,” Brown said.

The New Year’s Eve “Get Lit” celebration will also be held at 9:15 p.m. on Dec. 31. Those interested can learn how to register here.

More information is available on East Peoria’s website.