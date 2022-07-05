The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s a collaboration to bring a night of live music, food trucks, and more to the Washington community.

Five Points Friday is back on July 8. The event runs from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Washington’s fire department will have an obstacle course for kids to go through.

There will also be a presentation for the Good Neighbor Award.