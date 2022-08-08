The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A busy end to August is quickly approaching for Live @ Five Points.

Friday, August 26 | 7 p.m.

Comedian Steve Treviño is “America’s Favorite Husband.” He has quietly become one of the country’s fastest-rising comics, viewed over 175 million times as of 2020, selling out shows coast-to-coast, amassing nearly 1 million total social media followers, and headlining specials for Amazon, NETFLIX, Showtime, and more.

Preshow Party: 5:30 p.m.

Theater Doors Open: 6:30 p.m.

Show Begins: 7:00 p.m.

Preshow Party with a cash bar and drink specials starts at 5:30 pm and will be held in the Live @ Five Points Event Center. Make sure to come early and get warmed up for a great night of laughs!

Current Covid mandates will apply.

For questions, contact Travis Olson at traviso@fivepointswashington.org or 309-444-8600

Saturday, Aug. 27 | 10 a.m.

Brownfest 2022

Join the Fight against Glioblastoma with a full day of family-friendly activities, food trucks, tournaments, and live music! Help raise money for the KBStrong Foundation by participating in a 5K Run/1-Mile Walk, Silent Auction, Live Music, and more!

TO REGISTER FOR THE 5K RUN/1-MILE WALK: https://raceroster.com/events/2022/56444/kb-strong

Learn more about KBSTRONG: https://kbstrong-fightingthefight.com/