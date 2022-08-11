The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. William G. Weinman is licensed in Illinois and has been in practice since 2006. Dr. Weinman studied at Illinois Central College, Eastern Illinois University, and Logan College of Chiropractic.

He has spent years specializing in Neuropathy Treatment as a Board Certified Neuropathy Specialist.

He began his journey with Neuropathy due to his own health concerns. While adopting his son in Ethiopia, he contracted a parasite that led to a domino effect of health issues. After visiting doctor after doctor with no answers or results, Dr. Weinman sought to find an alternative for treating his rapidly declining health.

This is why he is very passionate about assisting individuals to lead healthier lives. His goal is to help individuals attain optimal health and wellness by avoiding surgeries and unnecessary drugs. He is married to his lovely wife, Dawn, and they have four wonderful children. When not in the office treating his patients, Dr. Weinman enjoys spending time with his family, working out, and serving in his church and community.



Along with his educational background, Dr. Weinman is a military veteran, having proudly served in the United States Air Force. He is also a tri-athlete, having completed the Ironman Triathlon in Louisville, Kentucky. As a result of his passion for fitness and overall wellbeing, Dr. Weinman has become a CrossFit Level 1 trainer for both adults and children as well as a Functional Movement Technician.

Please contact our office today at (309)698-2500 to schedule your neuropathy exam!