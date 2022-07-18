The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Evergreen Senior Living supportive and assisted living communities to offer compassionate services to support joyful and convenient living.

From daily meals and social activities to laundry and housekeeping services, our caring, trained teams are available to make life easier for seniors and their families.

Our goal is to promote a healthy senior lifestyle that allows individuals to feel empowered, supported, and happy in their new homes.

Our caring approach and unique methods ensure that we comprehensively meet the needs of our seniors and their families. We’re in it together and love what we do.