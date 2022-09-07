The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch Wednesday’s Loving Living Local segment as Peoria Player Theatre Actress Michelle Watson discusses the upcoming performance of Little Shop of Horrors.

The Performance will be held Sept. 9-10 and Sept 17-17 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept 11 and 18 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available now.