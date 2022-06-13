The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A men’s boutique that specializes in customized fashion is That Guy’s Secret.

With two locations, one in La Salle and another in Peoria, the unique retailer focuses on men’s wear from casual, to business, to black tie.

“We do custom dress pants, chinos, jeans, and shorts,” said Store Manager Aaron Selburg. “They’re really cool because when you do custom, usually you get measured, they fit you up, and then you pick your fabrics. Then you wait three or four weeks or six weeks or whatever and then hope that they will work. For these, we take two measurements. We do a waist measurement and hip measurement and put them on the computer. It tells us what the size is and then you try them on at the store. Then you can pick what leg you want, inseam…you pick if you got to a short length or whatever, and then we pick the fabric.”

That Guy’s Secret is hosting a Stantt Trunk Show on Saturday, July 9 from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

