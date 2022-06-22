The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Using artistic excellence paired with innovative, relevant, and varied arts programming, MIOpera is committed to the promotion of exceptional emerging vocal talent, educating the central Illinois community and beyond about the opera genre, and creating inclusive, thought-provoking performances that inspire, uplift, and teach lessons about humanity and the world we live in.

MIOpera strives to create relationships and collaborations with other non-profit arts organizations to help create a more vibrant and varied arts community in central Illinois.

Performance Dates & Times:

Friday, June 24, 2022 | 7:00 PM

Saturday, June 25, 2022 | 7:00 PM

Sunday, June 26, 2022 | 3:00 PM

Showtime: 2 hours 30 minutes w/ one 15-minute intermission

Location: Heartland Community College Astroth Community Center Auditorium

A tuneful, heartwarming story based on the real-life story of the Von Trapp Family singers, one of the world’s best-known concert groups in the era immediately preceding World War II. Maria, the tomboyish postulant at an Austrian abbey becomes a governess in the home of a widowed naval captain with seven children and brings a new love of life and music into their home and lives.

