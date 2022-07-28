The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — MiOpera presents the most popular opera of all time! All are obsessed with Carmen, the captivating and sensual gypsy, except for repressed corporal Don José.

He has received a letter from his mother via Micaëla, a woman from his hometown, urging that he return home and marry Micaëla. However, when Carmen is arrested for a street fight, José is ordered to guard Carmen.

She gives him a private dance and he is captivated… Carmen asks José to prove his love by running away with her – he refuses, but when jealousy over Carmen causes him to attack a senior officer, José is left with no choice but to desert his post.

The pair become involved in smuggling, but by now, Carmen has grown tired of his possessiveness and turned instead to the swaggering Escamillo, but can see into the future that José’s and her fates are sealed.

PERFORMANCE DATES & TIMES

Saturday, July 30, 2022 | 7:00 PM (Bloomington-Normal, Illinois)

Sunday, July 31, 2022 | 3:00 PM (Bloomington-Normal, Illinois)

Saturday, August 6, 2022 | 7:00 PM (Peoria, Illinois)

Saturday, August 13, 2022 | 7:00 PM (LaGrange, Illinois)