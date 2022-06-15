The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Is life crazy? Think you might be pregnant? Slow down. Rise above the noise. Think for yourself.

The professional staff at Destiny Women’s Health Clinic are ready to listen and offer the treatment you need without cost.

The clinic cares about your whole health and looks forward to meeting you.

Available Services

What is an STD? STDs, also known as STIs are sexually transmitted diseases passed through sexual contact.

If you think you’re pregnant, it’s important to confirm with pregnancy testing. We’re here for you to answer your questions and help you navigate the next steps if you are pregnant.

Even if you aren’t sure what you’re doing with your pregnancy yet, you need an ultrasound. It will reveal important information that will be key for determining your next steps.

Why pay for an abortion you don’t need? A positive pregnancy test does NOT always mean you are pregnant. Only an ultrasound can tell you with certainty. Plus, the FDA only approves the abortion pill for use within 70 days of your last menstrual period. You need to know for sure how far along you are. Call us today for a free consultation and ultrasound.

Since we approach healthcare holistically, we want you to be fully educated on all of your options.

Hours of Operation

Monday – Thursday | 8 am-4 pm

Friday | 8 am-1pm

Saturday & Sunday | CLOSED