The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One Degree Functional Health said it offers cutting-edge technology that can naturally alleviate symptoms without the use of medication or surgery.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 34.2 million Americans have diabetes and some of them have diabetic nerve pain.

One Degree Health’s Dr. William Weinman said, “what we see and why we test this is they have a lot more inflammation and constriction in their blood flow. So of all the patients, I’ve ever checked, those are the only patients ever see. They actually have their toes or legs cut off. And so they need to take it very seriously because it affects them systemically, not just their feet sometimes, but also their hands.”

Nerves need 3 things to heal: nutrition, blood flow & stimulation. The natural treatments we offer are designed to improve these 3 things in order to improve nerve function and reduce your symptoms.

Additionally, the state-of-the-art programs we utilize are designed to be done at your convenience, from the comfort of your very own home. This allows for maximum comfortability & healing – no doctor’s visits are required.

