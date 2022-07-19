The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Players is depicting the life and career of the “First Lady of Rock’n’Roll.”

“Remembering Janis Joplin” is written & directed by Howard Gorman.

The show spotlights the distinctive songs that catapulted this raw, straight-from-the-heart singer into legendary status.

Show dates and times

7:30 PM | July 22 and 23, 2022



*PLEASE NOTE: Once tickets are purchased, there are no refunds or exchanges.